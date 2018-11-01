Townsend & Associates Inc Has $938,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.