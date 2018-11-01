Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) PT Lowered to $28.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $21.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $504,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $354,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $460,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.