Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) PT Lowered to $28.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $21.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $504,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $354,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $460,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.