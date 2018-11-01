Titcoin (TIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,002.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $101,002.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.06749489 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00843126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00057605 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008715 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.