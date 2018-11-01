Timicoin 1-Day Volume Hits $13,031.00 (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Timicoin has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $13,031.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Timicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Timicoin has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00151401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00250791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $630.02 or 0.09960067 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Timicoin Profile

Timicoin launched on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 309,664,635 coins and its circulating supply is 307,892,909 coins. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io . Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Timicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

