Tile Shop (TTS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tile Shop from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Tile Shop stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 78,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,588. The company has a market cap of $342.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.79. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tile Shop will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 90,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 202,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,370. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

