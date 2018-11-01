Tigercoin (TGC) Price Reaches $0.0025

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Tigercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tigercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Tigercoin has a total market cap of $109,239.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013998 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00052954 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tigercoin

Tigercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin . The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

