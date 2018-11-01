Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Receives $133.88 Average PT from Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIF. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.33. 1,264,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,745. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4,305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 337,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,904,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

