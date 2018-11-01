Thomas P. Salice Sells 3,500 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WAT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.63. The stock had a trading volume of 61,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Waters by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,049,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,687,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

