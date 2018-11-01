TheStreet Lowers SPX Flow (FLOW) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on SPX Flow in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

