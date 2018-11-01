TheStreet Lowers Regis (RGS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Regis alerts:

NYSE RGS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 16,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Regis has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $755.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Regis had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.