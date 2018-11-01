The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) VP Sells $754,070.66 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 18,166 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $754,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,323. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,738 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

