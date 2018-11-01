The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,738 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $193,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,799,241.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,519 shares of company stock worth $2,205,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

ENSG opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

