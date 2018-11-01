The Ensign Group (ENSG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 29966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,079. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,187,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,471,000 after acquiring an additional 890,137 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,968,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 680,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

