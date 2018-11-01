The Ensign Group (ENSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.83-1.88 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.83-1.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,079 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

