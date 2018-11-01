The Coca-Cola’s (KO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,944. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 73.2% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

