The Coca-Cola (KO) PT Set at $56.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $56.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 41,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210,944. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

