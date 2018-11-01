The Coca-Cola (KO) Price Target Raised to $51.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KO. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.68%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $122,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.