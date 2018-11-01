The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Macquarie

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 365,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,944. The company has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.