The Carlyle Group (CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 69,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.