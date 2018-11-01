The Carlyle Group (CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 69,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.