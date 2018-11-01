Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) PT Lowered to $62.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TXRH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$69.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,023 shares of company stock valued at $973,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 280,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

