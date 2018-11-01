Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

TXRH stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $68,714.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,023 shares of company stock worth $973,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.