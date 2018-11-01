Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,736 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens lowered Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

