Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.43 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $76.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,433 shares of company stock worth $1,111,994 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

