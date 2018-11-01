Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.26 Million Stake in Avnet (AVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 885,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,897,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 254,220 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,693,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. Avnet has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.