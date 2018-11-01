Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stake Boosted by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $135,957.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

