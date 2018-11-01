Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Holdings Reduced by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,044 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,733,000 after purchasing an additional 691,409 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

