Tesco PLC (TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 217.50 ($2.84). 13,583,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

In other Tesco news, insider Alan Stewart bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £107,000 ($139,814.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,727,584.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

