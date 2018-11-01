Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

TBNK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,258. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 113,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

