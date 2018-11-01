Ternium (TX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Ternium stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ternium has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

