Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:TEG opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Monday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

