TELUS (TU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TU opened at $34.22 on Thursday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

