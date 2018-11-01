TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELIA Co A B/ADR alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.80.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.