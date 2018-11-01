Telefonica (TEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.52%.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.