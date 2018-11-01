Telefonica SA (TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonica SA (BME:TEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.55 ($9.94).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

TEF stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching €8.20 ($9.53). 33,480,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telefonica has a one year low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a one year high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

