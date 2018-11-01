Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €4.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O2D. Bankhaus Lampe set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.47) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, equinet set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.00 ($4.65).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €3.44 ($3.99) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.