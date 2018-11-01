TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGNA opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

