TechTarget (TTGT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

TechTarget stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 297,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.05. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at $793,540.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,408 shares of company stock worth $18,489,188. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 307.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 101.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

