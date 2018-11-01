TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WestJet Airlines (WJAFF)

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of WestJet Airlines to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestJet Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

WJAFF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

