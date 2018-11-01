TCW Group Inc. Sells 38,870 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,870 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,739,000 after acquiring an additional 350,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,470,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,190,000 after acquiring an additional 124,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,676,000 after acquiring an additional 39,244 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,746,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,811 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $183.52 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.