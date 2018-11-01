TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 224,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

