TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.53.

TCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TCF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas F. Jasper sold 77,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,996,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,831,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TCF Financial by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,061,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 759,311 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,256,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TCF Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,779,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,042,000 after acquiring an additional 232,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in TCF Financial by 1,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 176,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

