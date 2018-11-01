Tauriga Sciences (TAUG) & China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) Critical Contrast

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A -95.25% China Jo-Jo Drugstores -16.75% -74.69% -23.26%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores $96.11 million 0.60 -$17.05 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

