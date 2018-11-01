Tapestry (TPR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.