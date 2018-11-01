Talos Energy (TALO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Talos Energy stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 1.52. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,837,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

