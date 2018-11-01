Systemax (SYX) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Systemax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Systemax stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,989. Systemax has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $978.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Systemax had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, SVP David Kipe sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $57,271.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,322.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,506.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Systemax in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Systemax by 235.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Systemax in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Systemax by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

