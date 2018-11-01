SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Director Matthew Miau Acquires 3,320 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Matthew Miau purchased 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $256,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Miau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, Matthew Miau purchased 8,100 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.36 per share, with a total value of $634,716.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Matthew Miau purchased 116,809 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.48 per share, with a total value of $9,400,788.32.

On Friday, October 19th, Matthew Miau purchased 122,202 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,564,750.54.

NYSE:SNX opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.76. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,684,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SYNNEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,477,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 815,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,660,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

