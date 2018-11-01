Symantec (SYMC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Symantec also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS.

Symantec stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 10,980,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Symantec from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.