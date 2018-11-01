SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (SWGAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWGAY. HSBC raised shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Get SWATCH Grp AG/ADR alerts:

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,133. SWATCH Grp AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The Swatch Group Ltd manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH Grp AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH Grp AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.