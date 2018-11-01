Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Surgery Partners worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 76.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Surgery Partners Inc has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Leerink Swann started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

