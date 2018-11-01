Supremex (SXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.90

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 51664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price objective on Supremex from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.
Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.10 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.58%.
Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)
Supremex Inc manufactures and sells envelopes, and packaging and specialty products in North America. It offers translucent, custom, stock, digital window, EnviroSafe, and self-seal envelopes. The company also provides packaging products, such as auto boxes, Tear Resistant Xtreme-Lite mailers, board mailers, poly mailers, and Enviro-logiX bubble and flat mailers, as well as Conformer corrugate mailers, presentation folders, heavy duty mailers, and paperboard mailers.
